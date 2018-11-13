No health risk from Woolsey fire that burned nuclear cleanup site, state officials say

State regulators and outside experts are tamping down concerns from advocacy groups about the Woolsey fire, which burned part of the Santa Susana Field Laboratory nuclear cleanup site, saying it likely posed no risk to the public beyond what is normal for wildfire smoke.
The state Department of Toxic Substances Control, which oversees a long-delayed cleanup of the former rocket engine testing and nuclear research facility in the Simi Hills near Chatsworth and Simi Valley, said that fire officials believed the blaze “did not present any risks other than those normally present in a wildfire situation.”
A department statement issued at 1:30 a.m. Friday, hours after the fire burned through the area, said state scientists and toxicologists “do not believe the fire has caused any releases of hazardous materials that would pose a risk to people exposed to the smoke.”
Kai Vitter, a professor of nuclear engineering at UC Berkeley, said the potential danger of any radioactive materials spread into the air by the fire would be outweighed by the health effects of smoke and particulates.
“Although there is a possibility that radioactive materials — accounted for or not — could be dispersed through the fire and the smoke plume, the risk for health effects due to radiation is expected to be small,” Vitter said.
But those assurances have not tempered concerns by watchdog groups and environmentalists, who worry the blaze spread radioactive material, carcinogens and other contaminants present at the site from decades of rocket-engine testing, toxic chemical spills and a partial nuclear meltdown in 1959.
“The Woolsey fire likely released and spread radiological and chemical contamination that was in SSFL’s soil and vegetation via smoke and ash,” said Dr. Bob Dodge, president of Physicians for Social Responsibility-Los Angeles.
Community members and advocacy groups have long criticized state and federal authorities for moving slowly and failing to clean the 2,850-acre site once known as Rocketdyne.
In 2007 the state Department of Toxic Substances Control signed a consent order under which Boeing, NASA and the Department of Energy were supposed to complete a cleanup of the site by 2017. There are plans to demolish buildings and remediate contaminated soil and groundwater. But more than a decade later, the cleanup has not begun.
In an emailed statement Monday, the toxics department offered few updates, but said the staff was “able to access the site Saturday morning and assess damage caused by the fire, and we will continue to actively monitor the situation with Federal, State and Local agencies responsible for the site.”
The department did not answer questions about whether it had taken measurements of air quality, radiation or other potential contaminants and what any such readings showed.
Boeing, which is responsible for a portion of the site, said in an email Monday that “preliminary estimates show that over half of the Boeing property at Santa Susana was burned, however, these assessments indicated no major structures were damaged.”
Boeing spokeswoman Holly Braithwaite pointed to comments by the Department of Toxic Substances Control at a town hall meeting Sunday that preliminary results from measurements “indicate no unusual compounds in the air or soil, and no elevated radiation levels.”
A spokesman for the South Coast Air Quality Management District said it had distributed dust masks to some residents downwind of the wildfires but did not conduct any special monitoring for air contaminants around the Santa Susana facility. That agency referred questions to the state toxics department and the neighboring Ventura County Air Pollution Control District. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also referred questions to the toxics department.
Watchdog groups, meanwhile, called for greater transparency and accused authorities of understating the risk to the public.
“There should be immediate radioactive and chemical monitoring,” said Daniel Hirsch, president of the Committee to Bridge the Gap, which has monitored nuclear safety at the site for decades. “This is one of the most contaminated sites in the country, with a large amount of radioactive material.”