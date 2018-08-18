Accuser in Tony Cárdenas assault case alleges he helped her family get free rent and hotel stays

Cárdenas is one of the highest-ranking Latino members of Congress and leads the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' Bold PAC, which works to elect Latinos nationwide. He also holds a low-level position in the House leadership. So far, he has faced little blowback on Capitol Hill, where half a dozen or so colleagues have had to resign amid accusations of sexual harassment. Many of his fellow Democrats have said they are reserving judgment until the suit moves through the courts.