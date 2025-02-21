Actor Faizon Love struck San Diego hotel worker with credit card reader, lawsuit alleges

A San Diego hotel worker alleges that “Elf” actor and comedian Faizon Love hurled a credit card reader at her last year, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

A San Diego woman has taken legal action against actor and comedian Faizon Love, suing him for assault and battery stemming from a hotel check-in gone awry.

Love’s accuser, Elizabeth Renderos, filed her lawsuit against the “Elf” and “Friday” actor on Tuesday in San Diego County Superior Court. Renderos has also sued the actor and multiple unidentified co-defendants for intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress and property damage.

An attorney for Renderos did not comment to The Times. A representative for Love did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The complaint, reviewed by The Times, centers on an alleged incident that occurred Aug. 9, 2024 at a Sheraton Hotel in San Diego where Renderos was working as a front-desk agent. Renderos informed Love, 56, upon checking in that the hotel could not honor his reservation, allegedly booked through a third-party app, because the hotel was at full capacity. The “Couples Retreat” actor allegedly “became agitated and aggressive” when Renderos advised him to contact the app to receive a refund for the unfulfilled reservation, the lawsuit said.

“Without provocation, [Love] forcefully ripped the credit card reader off the counter and hurled it at [Renderos],” the complaint alleges, “striking her on the right side of her head.”

Renderos’ suit alleges that she suffered a concussion and a “visible bump behind her right ear” as a result of the incident. She also claims her glasses were broken that evening and that she continues to suffer “great” mental and physical “pain and suffering.” Additionally, Renderos’ complaint says she “incurred, and will continue to incur” expenses for her medical care, including hospitalization and future treatment.

The lawsuit said police responded to the incident, took statements from both Renderos and Love and cited the latter for battery. The San Diego Police Department did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for an incident report. As of October, there is an active warrant for Love’s arrest. He is wanted on a felony charge for assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office database.

A day after the alleged incident, Love expressed his frustration with the third-party hotel-booking app. In an Instagram post, he warned followers to stay away from the app.

Renderos is seeking an unspecified amount in damages and requests a trial by jury. A hearing is set for August.