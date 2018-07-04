Alan Diaz, photographer behind Elian Gonzalez image, dies at 71

The AP hired Diaz as a staff photographer two months after the raid, kicking off a 17-year-career with the wire service. Within months of starting, Diaz was taking photos of hanging chads during the Florida recount for the 2000 presidential election. The next year, Diaz flew to New York just days after 9/11, when planes were allowed back in the sky, to help document the recovery. Diaz was in Florida for the 2004 and 2005 hurricane seasons, when storm after storm caused billions in damage across the Southeastern U.S. More recently, he rushed to Orlando, Fla., in 2016 to cover another tragedy, a shooting at a gay nightclub that left 49 people dead.