Bruce Brown, who turned surfing into a cultural phenomenon with 'The Endless Summer,' dies at 80

Bruce Brown, a pioneering filmmaker who helped introduce America to surfing with a story of two friends chasing after the perfect wave in "The Endless Summer,” has died.
Brown, who long ago had retreated to a ranch near Santa Barbara to spend his days surfing, riding motorcycles and racing sprint cars, was 80. His death was reported on his company website, Bruce Brown Films.
“Thank you for showing us the world as you saw it, #Bruce Brown,” surfer Kelly Slater tweeted.
Brown was among a small group of filmmakers who barnstormed Southern California in the early 1960s with low-budget films about surfing and the beach lifestyle.
While the films often played to small hardcore gatherings at school assemblies or rented halls, “The Endless Summer” found a national audience and helped transform surfing intro a cultural phenomenon.
The premise of the film was simple, yet compelling: two surfers staying in the sunshine of summer by following the seasons around the world. The film was narrated by Brown and starred Mike Hynson and Robert August, two surfers and board shapers.
The film was reprised decades later in “The Endless Summer II,” which retraced the footprints of Hynson and August and showed how surfing had changed the look and the vibe of the coastline from California to South Africa.
Brown also was nominated for an Academy Award for his 1971 documentary “On Any Sunday,” a film about the lifestyles of motorcycle racers. Actor Steve McQueen helped produce the film.
Born in San Francisco, Brown grew up in Long Beach, where he first began riding the rolling breakers in the entrance to Alamitos Bay before the Long Beach breakwater was completed, which effectively killed surfing in the beach city.
