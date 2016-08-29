Joe Hicks dies at 75; prominent black conservative

Joe Hicks, a Los Angeles-based community activist whose views as a black conservative were solicited often in the media, died Sunday at Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica following post-surgery complications. He was 75.

Hicks, with his bald head and thick mustache, was a familiar pundit in recent years, offering the right-wing counterpoint in debates over the high-profile shooting deaths of black people at the hands of police officers.

“He was firm and strong and principled and warm,” said David Lehrer, who along with Hicks founded Community Advocates, a local think tank on race relations. “He would take a stand on an issue because he thought it was right, whether it was popular or not. He had a very strong moral compass.”

Over the last couple of decades, Hicks contributed commentary to scores of local and national television and radio shows and wrote a myriad of op-eds for various publications.

“There is no ‘big business’ of killing blacks in America,” he wrote with Lehrer in a letter published in the Los Angeles Times shortly after the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin.

“There is no wave of bigotry directed at blacks. All this talk is demagogic posturing, and it’s dangerous. … The biggest threat to the lives of young blacks is other young blacks, not white bigots.”

Hicks served as the executive director of the L.A. City Human Relations Commission from 1997 to 2001 under Mayor Richard Riordan, and also served a three-year term as a member of the Board of Governors for the state bar.

