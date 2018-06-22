Civic leader John Mack, a prominent voice on Los Angeles police reform, dies at 81

In an interview with The Times in 2005, he recalled some of the more overt racism he experienced as a child: The hot dog stand by the railroad tracks — which served as the dividing line between the white and black parts of town — that allowed whites to sit inside but forced blacks to order out back. And at the only movie theater in town, “we could only go to the movies on Saturdays and we had to sit in the balcony. Upstairs. One day,” Mack said.