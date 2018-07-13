Oliver Knussen, influential composer of ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ opera, dies at 66

Stuart Oliver Knussen was born in Glasgow on June 12, 1952. Raised in London, he was immersed in music from a young age, surrounded by performers who dined and sometimes boarded with the family. Though an average piano player (by his standards, at least), he began composing as soon as he could read sheet music.“It never occurred to me that not everybody thought it was the most important thing in life,” he told the Guardian in 2012.