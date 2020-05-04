Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

‘Central Park Five’ composer Anthony Davis wins the Pulitzer Prize for music

Award wining composer, Anthony Davis, a UCSD music professor, poses for photos on May 30, 2019 in San Diego, California. His politically charged new opera, “The Central park Five” staged its premiere at Long Beach Opera.
Composer Anthony Davis has won the Pulitzer in music for his politically charged opera “The Central Park Five,” the premiere of which was staged by Long Beach Opera. He is a UC San Diego music professor.
(Eduardo Contreras / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Jessica Gelt
Makeda Easter
May 4, 2020
1:30 PM
Share

Composer Anthony Davis won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for music on Monday for “The Central Park Five,” an operatic tale of racial injustice that had its world premiere with Long Beach Opera last June.

The Pulitzer committee called “The Central Park Five,” with a libretto by Richard Wesley, “a courageous operatic work, marked by powerful vocal writing and sensitive orchestration, that skillfully transforms a notorious example of contemporary injustice into something empathetic and hopeful.”

The show received rave reviews, including one from Times classical music critic Mark Swed, who wrote that “Davis’ supercharged score grippingly conveys the claustrophobia of a racist legal system and society from which there was, for these five innocent boys and their families, no exit.”

The Long Beach opening came just two weeks after the release of Netflix’s four-part series “When They See Us,” which reignited public interest in the trial, imprisonment and exoneration of five young men — four black and one Latino — wrongly convicted of the brutal rape of a female jogger in Central Park in1989. Their ordeal served as a touchstone for discussions and protests involving racial injustice in America.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts
The Central Park Five as opera: The Long Beach take on the tragic story
SAN PEDRO, CALIF. -- TUESDAY, JUNE 11, 2019: The cast of ‘Central Park Five,’ from left, Cedric Berr
Entertainment & Arts
The Central Park Five as opera: The Long Beach take on the tragic story
The opera opens with five white doors stretched across the stage.

Davis lived in New York during the Central Park jogger case. Nearly 30 years later, he began working on “The Central Park Five” around 2014 after reading the libretto by Wesley. In 2016 he staged what he called a “rough pass” at the opera in New Jersey called “Five.”

Revisions included the addition of President Trump singing about bringing back the death penalty. To capture the essence of the times and the emotional intensity of the teens’ experience, Davis drew inspiration from music of the era, including R&B boy groups Take 6 and Boyz II Men and the hip-hop group Public Enemy.

Davis has prioritized telling black history through opera. His first opera, “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X,” opened in 1986. In 1997 he premiered “Amistad,” based on the rebellion of Mende captives on a Spanish slave ship.

Advertisement

“Opera is sometimes off-putting for our community,” Davis told The Times in 2019. “We can make it ours, make it serve our purposes and serve the purpose of telling our stories.”

Entertainment & ArtsMusicClassical MusicArts
Newsletter
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.

Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jessica Gelt
Follow Us
If it’s entertaining, Jessica Gelt has likely covered it. Since joining the Los Angeles Times in 2003, she has written about television, music, movies, books, art, fashion, food, cocktails and more. She once played bass in a band with an inexplicably large following in Spain, and still gets stopped by fans (OK, maybe a fan) on the streets of Barcelona. She loves dive bars and very dry martinis with olives, though never simultaneously.
Makeda Easter
Follow Us
Makeda Easter is an arts reporter. She started at the Los Angeles Times in 2016 and received her bachelor’s degree in science, technology and international affairs at Georgetown University.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement