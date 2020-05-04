‘Central Park Five’ composer Anthony Davis wins the Pulitzer Prize for music

Composer Anthony Davis won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for music on Monday for “The Central Park Five,” an operatic tale of racial injustice that had its world premiere with Long Beach Opera last June.

The Pulitzer committee called “The Central Park Five,” with a libretto by Richard Wesley, “a courageous operatic work, marked by powerful vocal writing and sensitive orchestration, that skillfully transforms a notorious example of contemporary injustice into something empathetic and hopeful.”

The show received rave reviews, including one from Times classical music critic Mark Swed, who wrote that “Davis’ supercharged score grippingly conveys the claustrophobia of a racist legal system and society from which there was, for these five innocent boys and their families, no exit.”

The Long Beach opening came just two weeks after the release of Netflix’s four-part series “When They See Us,” which reignited public interest in the trial, imprisonment and exoneration of five young men — four black and one Latino — wrongly convicted of the brutal rape of a female jogger in Central Park in1989. Their ordeal served as a touchstone for discussions and protests involving racial injustice in America.

Davis lived in New York during the Central Park jogger case. Nearly 30 years later, he began working on “The Central Park Five” around 2014 after reading the libretto by Wesley. In 2016 he staged what he called a “rough pass” at the opera in New Jersey called “Five.”

Revisions included the addition of President Trump singing about bringing back the death penalty. To capture the essence of the times and the emotional intensity of the teens’ experience, Davis drew inspiration from music of the era, including R&B boy groups Take 6 and Boyz II Men and the hip-hop group Public Enemy.

Davis has prioritized telling black history through opera. His first opera, “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X,” opened in 1986. In 1997 he premiered “Amistad,” based on the rebellion of Mende captives on a Spanish slave ship.

“Opera is sometimes off-putting for our community,” Davis told The Times in 2019. “We can make it ours, make it serve our purposes and serve the purpose of telling our stories.”

