William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84

William Christopher, the actor best known for playing Father Francis Mulcahy on the hit series “MASH,” has died at 84 in his Pasadena home, according to media reports.

Christopher began his acting career in New York City in several off-Broadway productions that eventually led to Broadway shows.

But it was “MASH” that made Christopher famous. A Methodist off-camera, he played the kindly Catholic priest in more than 200 episodes of the smash series, from 1972 to 1983.

Christopher also appeared in the short-lived spinoff “After MASH.”

His other notable credits included guest shots on “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Gomer Pyle,”

“That Girl,” and “Columbo.” He played Father Tobias on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” in 2012.

Christopher also had roles in movies, including “The Fortune Cookie,” “The Private Navy of Sgt. O’Farrell,” “The Shakiest Gun in the West,” “With Six You Get Eggroll,” and “Hearts of the West.”

Christopher was well-known for his charity work, particularly services related to autism, which affects one of his sons.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and two sons, John and Ned.

