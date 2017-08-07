Don Baylor, former MVP and manager of year, dies at 68

Don Baylor, who won the 1979 American League MVP as a member of the Angels in 1979 and was National League manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died. He was 68.

Baylor died Monday at a hospital in Austin, Texas, his son, Don Baylor Jr., told the Austin American-Statesman. Rebecca Baylor, Don Sr.’s wife, confirmed the death in a statement posted on Major League Baseball's website. He battled multiple myeloma for more than 10 years.

Baylor played in all 162 games in 1979 and finished with career highs in homers (36), RBIs (139), hits (186) and runs (120) while helping the Angels to the AL West title before they lost to Baltimore in the AL Championship Series.

He was the first manager of the expansion Rockies, leading them to their first playoff appearance in the franchise's third season. He also managed the Chicago Cubs.