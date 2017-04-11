Tillerson arrives in Moscow as tensions boil over Syria

With unusually tough words for Russia, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Moscow for his first official visit Tuesday, armed with what he called a “unified” message from U.S. allies demanding Moscow crack down on Syria’s use of banned chemical weapons and push for a solution to the country’s civil war.

Tillerson, who has been highly critical of Russian military support for Syrian President Bashar Assad, is expected to face a chilly reception in meetings Wednesday with top aides to President Vladimir Putin.

Washington and Moscow have traded heated condemnations and accusations since a U.S. cruise missile strike pounded a Syrian airfield last Friday to punish Assad’s government for allegedly using sarin nerve gas to kill scores of civilians April 4.

Speaking in Moscow on Tuesday, Putin called the U.S. airstrike a "provocation, and it can't be called anything but a provocation."

He called for an impartial investigation into the gas attack and repeated his government's claim that it was a blast staged by anti-Assad rebels who then blamed it on Damascus.

Putin claimed the U.S. was plotting similar "provocations" for other parts of Syria, including near Damascus, that would then be falsely blamed on Assad.

"It reminds me of the events in 2003 when U.S. envoys to the Security Council were demonstrating what they said were chemical weapons found in Iraq," Putin said Tuesday. "We have seen it all already."

Speaking to reporters before he flew to Moscow from Italy, where he attended a two-day summit of the G-7 industrialized countries, Tillerson said he was confident Assad was on his way out.

“I think it is clear to all of us that the reign of the Assad family is coming to an end,” he said. “But the question of how that ends and the transition itself could be very important, in our view, to the durability, the stability inside of a unified Syria.”

Tillerson said the G-7 nations had entrusted him with the mission to tell Putin’s government to “live up to their international responsibilities” and ensure Syria’s compliance in arms control agreements that ban use of chemical weapons.

He said he would try to convince Russia that its continued support for Assad, Moscow’s major ally in the Middle East, is no longer tenable nor in its own interests.

Russia’s only warm-water military base is in Syria, and it has sent warships, aircraft, armored vehicles and troops to support Assad’s military since September 2015. The alliance with Assad has given Russia a springboard to reassert itself in Middle East affairs.

“I hope that what the Russian government concludes is that they have aligned themselves with an unreliable partner in Bashar Assad,” Tillerson said when asked why he might succeed where the Obama administration failed.

Tillerson said he would argue that Russia is also isolating itself by joining forces, at least tacitly, with Iran and its proxy Hezbollah in the Syrian war.

“Is that a long-term alliance that serves Russia’s interest, or would Russia prefer to realign with the United States, with other Western countries and Middle East countries who are seeking to resolve the Syrian crisis?” he asked.

One weapon that Tillerson will not have is the threat of additional international sanctions against Russia.

The G-7 did not reach consensus on adding sanctions, with Italy and Germany raising objections. Italy said Russia had to be part of the solution in Syria and that sanctions would be counterproductive, they said.

Tillerson has repeatedly said the Putin government was either complicit or incompetent because it failed to rid Syria of chemical weapons, as required under a 2013 agreement brokered by the United Nations with Russia as the guarantor.

“Stockpiles and continued use demonstrate that Russia has failed in its responsibility to deliver on its 2013 commitment,” Tillerson said.

“It is unclear whether Russia failed to take this obligation seriously or Russia has been simply incompetent in its ability to deliver on its end of that agreement,” he said. “This distinction doesn’t much matter to the dead.”

That language may be a dig at Putin’s ego. In his Senate confirmation hearing in February, Tillerson said that cutting multibillion-dollar oil deals in Russia when he headed ExxonMobil had taught him how Putin operated, how he thinks and what makes him act.

The White House is calculating that Tillerson will have new leverage in Moscow because Trump has now signaled that he will use military power, in this case a limited missile strike, when he deems it necessary.

Tillerson is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov. The Kremlin said Monday that Putin would not receive Tillerson, as is customary in visits of U.S. secretaries of State to Moscow, but there was speculation that such an encounter might yet be arranged.

Tillerson and Putin are friends, dating to the Texas oilman’s days at ExxonMobil.

Relations between Washington and Moscow, already strained, have become newly fraught over Syria.

The tensions have come despite Trump’s praise for Putin during the presidential race last year, and alleged contacts some of his advisors had with Russian officials. Trump’s attitude contrasted sharply with the conventional Republican view of Russia as an adversary to be deeply mistrusted.

Trump has not spoken in public about Russia’s role in the Syrian attacks and about the desired fate of Assad.

U.S. diplomats are attempting to fathom what Russia considers its most important interests in shoring up Assad. It is less likely an affinity for Assad himself than the notion that he is the linchpin that holds Syria together as a secular government in a region of sectarian strife.

“The worst-case scenario for Moscow … is the whole system crumbling, like Libya,” if Assad goes, said Jeffrey Mankoff, deputy director of the Russia and Eurasia program at the Center for International and Strategic Studies.

However, Mankoff said, U.S. officials may be overestimating how much influence Russia and Putin have over Assad, a miscalculation that Putin also may have made.

Russia values the geo-strategic footprint it has established in the Middle East thanks to its presence in Syria, including military bases and infrastructure.

So far, reaction from both the Assad regime and Russia has been defiance. Hours after the U.S. airstrike, Syria was again flying aircraft out of the airfield that the U.S. attacked.