Back channels have long been used to negotiate, placate and save face

Reports that President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was trying to establish a secret line of communication between the Trump transition team and Russian government officials have raised concerns within the U.S. defense and intelligence community. It remains unclear what his intent may have been, but Kushner is reportedly at the center of an investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

The White House has neither confirmed nor denied that Kushner made such an effort, but some of the president’s allies said the 35-year-old businessman would have been doing nothing wrong by trying to forge better relations with the Kremlin before Trump started his first term.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that back-channel communications were "the regular course of business."

She’s not entirely wrong.

Throughout recent history, the United States and other nations have used private communications and secret negotiations to reach consensus and forge deals.

According to Safire’s Political Dictionary, a back channel is “a seemingly unofficial but direct method of high-level communication, bypassing the usual routes of messages through bureaucracies.” The communication is typically between adversaries, sensitive in nature and conducted through an intermediary.

Back channels have been used to negotiate peace deals, placate foes, secure the release of prisoners and save face.

Here are some notable examples:

Cuban Missile Crisis

In 1962, at the height of the Cold War, the U.S. and the Soviet Union approached the precipice of nuclear war over the Kremlin’s installation of ballistic missiles in Cuba. A 13-day standoff ensued as President Kennedy placed a naval blockade around Cuba and threatened to use military force. Neither nation wanted to be seen as backing down. The two sides exchanged many letters and other communications formally and through back channels, according to Revelations from the Russian Archives on the Library of Congress website.

On Oct. 27, 1962, Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev sent a message to Kennedy indicating that any proposed deal had to include the removal of U.S. missiles from Turkey, according the U.S. State Department’s Office of the Historian. That night, Kennedy sent the Soviet leader his proposed steps for the removal of Moscow’s missiles from Cuba under supervision of the United Nations. He also guaranteed that the U.S. would not attack Cuba, according to the Office of the Historian.

Atty. Gen. Robert F. Kennedy then met secretly with Anatoly Dobrynin, Soviet ambassador to the U.S, and told him that Washington had already been planning to remove its missiles from Turkey and that this would occur soon but “could not be part of any public resolution of the missile crisis,” according to the Office of the Historian.

The next morning Khrushchev issued a public statement indicating Soviet missiles would be removed from Cuba, according the Office of the Historian. The U.S. removed its missiles from Turkey in April 1963.

Nixon and the Soviets

President Nixon used several back channels to communicate with the Soviet Union, starting in 1968 after winning the election that November and before his inauguration. He reportedly dispatched longtime aide Robert Ellsworth to relay his views on arms control and other issues to Soviet Ambassador Anatoly Dobrynin and Soviet Charge d’Affaires Yuri Cherniakov.

In 1972, Nixon’s national security advisor Henry Kissinger “colluded with…. Dobrynin to keep the U.S. Secretary of State in the dark about ongoing secret discussions between the Soviets and the Nixon White House,” according to the National Security Archive at George Washington University.

Nixon’s back door negotiations were successful in thawing hostilities between Washington and Moscow, improvements in bilateral relations and formal agreements on arms control.

Iran Nuclear Deal

Secret concessions paved the way for the Obama administration to seal a deal with Iran over its nuclear program.

Negotiations that had stumbled along for 12 years took an important step forward in 2012 after President Obama’s reelection. He dispatched William J. Burns, the deputy secretary of State, and Jacob Sullivan, chief foreign policy advisor to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to the port of Muscat, Oman, to open a back channel to Iran. These and subsequent other secret talks helped lead to a deal in 2015 in which Iran’s nuclear activities were restricted in return for the U.S. easing of sanctions against the Middle Eastern nation.

Normalization of relations with Cuba

Through back channels, Pope Francis played an instrumental role in helping to normalize relations between the U.S. and Cuba in 2014. The pope worked behind the scenes after Obama sought his help during a visit to the Vatican in March 2014. According to the Vatican, the pope wrote letters to Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro urging them to “resolve humanitarian questions of common interest.”