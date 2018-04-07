Mattis authorizes up to 4,000 National Guard troops for U.S. border with Mexico

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis signed an order that authorized as many as 4,000 National Guard troops to deploy to the U.S. southwest border but barred them from interacting with migrants detained by the Border Patrol in most circumstances.
The order, issued in response to President Trump's call for using troops to stem illegal immigration, specifies the National Guard will assist the Department of Homeland Security along the border but not perform law enforcement missions and will be armed only when necessary for self-defense.
"Tonight National Guard troops are deploying to support border security missions along the U.S. southwest border," Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a joint statement late Friday.
The troops will be under state control, but the cost of deploying them will be paid out of the Defense Department budget, according to the order, which was released by the Pentagon. The order did not say where they will be deployed along the 1,954 mile border.
The order did not specify which Guard units would be used. But state officials in Arizona and Texas announced Friday that they would mobilize reservists for the border mission, and Nevada has volunteered to send National Guard soldiers to assist the mission.
Administration officials have scrambled to work out the details of the military operation since Trump abruptly announced the deployment early this week, apparently frustrated that the Republican-led Congress has refused to fully fund his plan for a border wall. Mexico has rejected his demands that it pay for the wall.
The Pentagon has not provided an estimate for the cost of the military operation, and it is unclear whether all 4,000 of the Guard members authorized will be mobilized.
Under federal law, troops are barred from performing law enforcement duties in most circumstances, and the order appears to restrict them to a support role unless Mattis authorizes a wider mission.
"National Guard personnel will not perform law enforcement activities or interact with migrants or other persons detained by [Department of Homeland Security] personnel without your approval," the order drafted for Mattis and signed by him reads.
The order adds that troops will carry weapons only in "circumstances that might require self-defense."
It's unclear what operations or missions troops will perform along the border that might require them to carry weapons.
Though barred from interacting with migrants, troops could theoretically be part of joint patrols with Border Patrol officers that could carry risk. Few migrants crossing the border are armed but some patrols focus on interdiction of drug smugglers.
Pentagon spokeswoman Dana W. White told reporters Thursday that planners are looking at sending National Guard units that can assist with aviation, engineering, surveillance, communications, vehicle maintenance, and logistics support.
Lieutenant General Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., the director of the Pentagon's Joint Staff, said the military's preference was for the troops to be armed for self-protection, as National Guard units used along the border have been in the past.
But an 18-year-old American was killed by a Marine near the U.S. border in 1997, an incident that led to a temporary suspension of troop patrols near the border.
Gen Joseph Lengyel, chief of the Pentagon's National Guard Bureau, which oversees state Guard organizations, said on Twitter that up to 500 reservists are now headed to the border, equipped with vehicles, helicopters and other equipment.
The operation appears similar to those ordered in recent years by Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Both mobilized National Guard troops to help the Border Patrol monitor parts of the border, but actual policing was left to border agents.
Despite Trump's repeated warnings about rampant illegal immigration, the number of people apprehended crossing the border — generally considered a roughly accurate gauge of illegal crossings — has fallen sharply in recent years and is now at the lowest ebb since 1971, about one-fifth the level of the late 1990s, according to Border Patrol data.
In fiscal year 2017, about 304,000 individuals were apprehended along the southwest border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. That's down from 409,000 in 2016, 331,000 in 2015, 331,000 in 2015, and 479,000 in 2014.
"Working closely with the border governors, the Department of Homeland Security identified security vulnerabilities that could be addressed by the National Guard," Mattis and Nielsen said.
