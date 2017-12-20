Judge declares mistrial in case of Nevada rancher's standoff with federal government

A federal judge declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case involving Cliven Bundy and his two sons after she found that prosecutors “willfully” failed to turn over evidence related to an armed standoff three years ago.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro pointed to several violations of the Brady rule — which requires prosecutors to disclose evidence that could be favorable to a defendant — and then dismissed the jury.

“It was not possible to go forward with the case,” Navarro told the jurors.

It marks yet another setback for federal prosecutors, who have struggled to obtain convictions against the Bundy family and its supporters, and the cases have become a rallying point for those who believe the federal government has overstepped its authority by controlling public lands operated by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The federal government alleged that Bundy and his two sons escalated tensions after refusing court orders to remove cattle from public lands — ultimately leading to an armed standoff with federal law enforcement officials in April 2014 outside Bunkerville, Nev.

That standoff ended after federal authorities backed down, claiming they feared for their lives as about 400 Bundy supporters — many with guns — held their ground. The high-profile incident forced the closure of a segment of Interstate 15 near Mesquite as the Bundy supporters tried to stop federal officials from removing the cattle.

But the trial has been slow going.

Jurors were seated in early November and opening arguments weren’t heard until Nov. 14. Defense lawyers claimed evidence had been withheld by the prosecution and that set in motion a series of delays and sealed hearings.

There were also unexpected surprises for the government, as Navarro granted allowed Cliven Bundy’s sons Ammon Bundy and Ryan Bundy, along with Ryan Payne, pre-trial release so they could better prepare their case and be at home with their families. Cliven Bundy has remained jailed at a prison in Pahrump.

After Navarro declared a mistrial, Ryan Bundy asked for his release with a promise to appear in court if a new trial is set, but Navarro told him he would have to make the request through the pretrial office.

Navarro has set Feb. 26 as a new trial date.

Last week, the Oregonian newspaper obtained a Nov. 27 memo in which the BLM’s lead investigator accused federal agents of misconduct during the 2014 standoff. The 18-page document also suggested that the agents held prejudicial feelings against the Bundy’s for being Mormon.

With defense lawyers already claiming the prosecution had failed to disclose evidence, a series of sealed court hearings were held over several days as the Bundy’s angled for a mistrial or outright dismissal of the charges.

The stakes have been high for the federal government, which has struggled to obtain convictions in cases involving the Bundy family and their cohorts.

Prosecutors were attempting to prove that the four defendants threatened a federal officer, carried and used a firearm and engaging in conspiracy — all felony charges that could send them to prison for decades.

The 71-year-old Bundy is revered among those who believe the federal government abuses its authority, and supporters gathered outside the courthouse most mornings when court was in session. “Today is a great day,” one supporter yelled Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors had looked for this case to stop a steady losing streak in court against the Bundy family. Twice this year, Las Vegas juries acquitted or deadlocked on multiple felony charges against Bundy supporters.

Ammon Bundy, 42, and Ryan Bundy, 44, were acquitted on similar federal felony charges related to their roles in a 41-day standoff at an Oregon wildlife preserve in 2016.

david.montero@latimes.com

Twitter: @davemontero