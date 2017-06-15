Jury in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial says it is deadlocked

Jurors in comedian Bill Cosby’s trial on sexual assault charges told the judge Thursday they are deadlocked and can’t reach a verdict.

Judge Steven T. O’Neill sent them back to the jury room try to break the stalemate.

Cosby’s defense moved immediately for a mistrial, but the judge denied the motion.

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault against former Temple University basketball staffer Andrea Constand. If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years on each count.

The entertainer was a beloved sitcom dad before he endured a spectacular public fall beginning in 2014, with some 60 women since then stepping forward to accuse him of sexual assault. The Constand case is the only known instance in which the statute of limitations had not expired.

If Cosby is found guilty, a big question will be whether O’Neill revokes Cosby’s bond and sends the entertainer to jail.

Prosecutors are likely to argue that Cosby’s wealth makes him a flight risk, while the defense will say he is a longstanding member of the community and a bond increase should suffice. Pennsylvania legal experts said an ankle bracelet is one potential compromise.

But the lengthy deliberations — and the jury’s announcement that it is deadlocked — suggest that a conviction is no sure thing.

It is not uncommon for jurors in a high-profile or complex case to return deadlocked; the judge then sends them back and awaits word on whether they have pushed through to a verdict or are still deadlocked.

The judge has discretion as to how many times to send them back, though one former Pennsylvania prosecutor, Dennis McAndrews, said judges in that state commonly do so at least twice in a high-profile case.

The jury, composed of seven men and five women, is in its fourth day of deliberations, having spent about 31 hours reviewing the case since Monday evening.

The sequestered jurors have made several requests for information from the judge.

On Tuesday, they sought a rereading of portions of Cosby’s civil deposition, which included his timeline of how he met Constand and exactly what happened on the night of the alleged attack.

The jurors on Wednesday requested part of Constand’s testimony, particularly about the night of the alleged assault, as well as testimony from a law enforcement officer who had interviewed Cosby about the incident.

At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the judge convened the court in order read a statement from the jury that had been written about half an hour earlier.

“We cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the counts,” O'Neill read.

He then turned to the jury and read them instructions meant to try to persuade them to find unanimity. All 12 jurors must agree for a verdict to be reached.

“Each of you has a duty to consult with one another and to deliberate with a view to reaching an agreement if it can be done without violence to your individual judgment,” O'Neill told the jury.

Constand was in the courtroom and showed no emotion as the statement was read. Cosby was quickly escorted out of the courtroom by an aide to a side room where he has been waiting through the deliberations.

