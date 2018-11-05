The hottest ticket in New York? Seats on the 'El Chapo' Guzman jury

So who will make the cut? If questions from the 118-item juror survey are any indication, fans of Vice News and the chatty true crime podcast “My Favorite Murder” are probably already out. So is anyone bold enough to admit “personal views about people of Mexican descent” that would prevent them from being impartial. Attorneys on both sides focused on those who said they supported legalizing marijuana, as well as Spanish-speakers and people with strong feelings about police and cooperating witnesses.