Justice Department reopens Emmett Till case. His killing in 1955 put a spotlight on racial violence

The Department of Justice has reopened its investigation into the death of Emmett Till, one of the most notorious slayings of the Jim Crow-era Deep South, more than 60 years after the 14-year-old African American boy’s mutilated body was pulled out of Mississippi's Tallahatchie River.
Two white men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, were prosecuted by state authorities in 1955 for the killing — only to be acquitted by an all-white jury after just an hour of deliberation. The case galvanized the Civil Rights Movement, and even today, Till’s death has been invoked by protesters decrying brutality against African Americans.
In a report submitted to Congress in March, the Department of Justice said it had reopened its inquiry “based upon the discovery of new information,” but did not elaborate.
A black teenager from Chicago, Till was visiting relatives in Money, Miss., in August 1955 when he walked into a white-owned grocery store. After one of the store owners, a 21-year-old white woman, Carolyn Bryant, complained he grabbed her and made crude sexual advances, white men later snatched him from his bed in the middle of the night.
Three days later, his beaten body was found in the Tallahatchie River, along with a 75-pound cotton-gin fan tied to his neck with barbed wire.
Till’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley, requested an open-casket funeral so that people around the world could witness her son’s disfigured, swollen body.
The slaying — which took place a year after the Brown vs. Board of Education ruling desegregating schools and three months before Rosa Parks was jailed in Alabama for refusing to give up her bus seat — provoked national and international outrage about segregation and the brutal subjugation of blacks in the Deep South.
The men acquitted of the killing, Bryant and Milam, subsequently confessed to the crime in an interview with Look magazine. They are now dead.
However, the woman who made the allegations against Till, now known as Carolyn Bryant Donham, remains alive — and last year, a historian revealed that in an interview, she recanted some of her claims.
In a book published last year, “The Blood of Emmett Till,” Duke University professor Timothy B. Tyson wrote that Donham said of her allegations that Emmett grabbed her and was sexually crude toward her: “That part is not true.”
Till’s relatives and civil rights activists have long urged the Justice Department to prosecute any potential survivors involved in Till’s death. In 2004, the Justice Department reopened an investigation into the case, after a documentary filmmaker claimed as many as 14 individuals were involved. But the department decided not to bring charges, arguing that the five-year statute of limitation on federal civil rights violations had expired.
In 2007, the department referred the case to Mississippi prosecutors. However, a grand jury declined to bring a manslaughter indictment against Donham.
“The Emmett Till case started with one person, and that person is still alive,” Simeon Wright, Till’s cousin, told the Los Angeles Times in 2007 after the grand jury declined to indict Donham. “She played a role in identifying Emmett, she participated in his kidnapping and now she is getting away with murder.”
Wright, who witnessed Till’s abduction, died last September.
Other family members have continued to urge state and federal officials to reopen the case. Last week, Deborah Watts, one of Till’s cousins and a co-founder of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, wrote a piece for USA Today calling for the reopening of the investigation after reports that Donham had recanted part of her story.
“Our patience has worn thin,” she wrote. “Time is up!
“Is Donham above the law?” she added. “Does she never have to answer for being an accomplice in Emmett’s kidnapping and murder?”
Jarvie is a special correspondent.
