Florida legislators pass bill making it tougher to buy guns, but easier to arm school staff

Many Democrats said the "guardian" program that would let trained staff bring guns into schools was a "poison pill" that prevented them from supporting the bill. The measure allows local school districts and sheriffs to set up programs that would let staff members — not teachers who solely work in a classroom, but teachers who serve as coaches or Junior ROTC instructors, as well as other staff — volunteer to carry guns after undergoing 132 hours of firearms training and 12 hours of diversity training.