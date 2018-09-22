Trump asked why Kavanaugh's accuser didn't report him. History provides some answers

The responses are similar to the account from Ford, who first spoke to the Washington Post on Sunday about the incident in which she said Kavanaugh pinned her down on a bed, groped her, rubbed his body against hers and attempted to remove her bathing suit while holding his hand over her mouth. She said it happened during a house party when she was 15 and he was 17, and that Kavanaugh and a friend of his who was there were drunk. Ford said she escaped, locked herself in a bathroom and then left the building with no memory of how she got home.