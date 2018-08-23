Honolulu braces for a pounding as Hurricane Lane unleashes on the Big Island

The powerful reality of Hurricane Lane began to settle in on Hawaiians on Thursday as Honolulu braced itself by opening emergency shelters, closing beaches and parks, canceling school for the remainder of the week and putting non-essential government workers on leave.
The Category 4 hurricane was forecast to continue churning northwest toward the islands of Maui and Oahu and beyond after blowing ashore on Hawaii’s Big Island and dumping as much as 12 inches of rain in some areas of the island — which just months ago drew international attention when the Kilauea volcano began its spectacular eruption. Since then, dozens of homes have been destroyed as lava creeps across the landscape and pours into the ocean.
Davis Hess lost his home to the volcano when lava covered it in May. He said Thursday that he was just closing escrow on a new home in Pahoa when he began to scramble as Hurricane Lane approached.
“There will be a downpour and then it lightens up,” Hess said by phone. “The wind seems to be picking up, though.”
Thought it’s only about 200 miles from Hilo on the Big Island to Honolulu, Hawaii’s capital was barely experiencing a drizzle early Thursday and only a slight breeze could be detected on the city’s streets. Undeterred by the advancing storm, a handful of surfers paddled through the breakers.
Chase Mizumoto, 33, said he figured he’d be able to surf until midafternoon before things got too treacherous
“It’s pretty good now. The waves are at about 7 feet,” said Mizumoto, who recalled riding the pre-storm waves in 1992 when Hurricane Iniki hit the islands “They’re coming in at a weird angle, but that’s no problem.”
Yet there was a sense in Honolului that trouble was fast approaching.
Parks and beaches were closed — with long stretches of the famous shores of Waikiki largely empty. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Twitter urged people to prepare for the storm and to remain home if possible. Buses were scheduled to be taken out of service by 6 p.m. Thursday. Shelves at local grocery stores stood empty and drivers queued at gas stations.
“We do not want people out on the streets as Hurricane Lane approaches,” the mayor said. “We’re using a lot of caution here.”
Shelters for the homeless were opened up Thursday morning on Oahu as well. They opened Wednesday on the Big Island.
"Everyone is starting to buckle down at this point," said Christyl Nagao, who lives on the island of Kauai. "Our families are here. We have businesses and this and that. You just have to man your fort and hold on tight."
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator Tom Travis said there isn't enough shelter space statewide and advised those who are not in flood zones to stay home.
Officials warned that the limited shelter space should be a "last resort" and isn’t designed to withstand winds greater than about 40 mph.
"Whenever possible, the public should plan to shelter in place or stay with family or friends in homes outside of these hazard areas that were designed, built, or renovated to withstand anticipated conditions," the city and county of Honolulu said in a news release.
The 20 shelters on Oahu are pet friendly and someone from the Humane Society will be on hand to assist with animals, authorities said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it has several barges stocked with food, water and supplies that it moved into the region ahead of Hurricane Hector, which skirted past the islands more than a week ago, according to FEMA Administrator Brock Long.
The Navy was moving its ships and submarines out of Hawaii. All vessels not undergoing maintenance were being positioned to help respond after the storm, if needed.
The state was also seeing help arrive from the mainland.
Late Wednesday night, 36 members of California Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 3 — sponsored by the Menlo Park Fire District — arrived to provide assistance as the hurricane approached.
In a statement, Menlo Park Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said the unit was last sent to Hawaii for Hurricane Iniki in 1992.
Hurricanes are ranked from 1 to 5 according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Hurricane Lane is at Category 4, which means it packs winds from 130 to 156 mph.
Unlike Florida or Texas, where residents can get in their cars and drive hundreds of miles to safety, there’s little room to run in Hawaii.
The hurricane's outer rain bands were bringing heavy showers to some parts of the Big Island, said Matt Foster, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The eastern side of the island was picking up nearly an inch of rain an hour, Foster said. Some areas reported up to 12 inches of rain. Wind gusts of 73 mph were recorded.
Melanie Davis, who lives in a suburb outside Honolulu, said she was gathering canned food and baby formula.
"We're getting some bags of rice and of course, some Spam," she said of the canned meat that's popular in Hawaii.
She was organizing important documents into a folder — birth and marriage certificates, Social Security cards, insurance paperwork — and making sure her three children, all under 4, have flotation devices such as swimming vests — "just in case."
Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier said Lane may drop to a Category 3 by time it hits Oahu late Thursday, but would still be a major hurricane.
"We expect it to gradually weaken as it gets closer to the islands," Chevalier said. "That being said, on our current forecast, as of the afternoon on Thursday, we still have it as a major hurricane."
The central Pacific gets fewer hurricanes than other regions, with about only four or five named storms a year. Hawaii rarely gets hit. Others have come close in recent years.
"We're planning on boarding up all our windows and sliding doors," Napua Puaoi of Wailuku, Maui, said after buying plywood from Home Depot. "As soon as my husband comes home — he has all the power tools."
Puaoi was 12 when Iniki hit Hawaii.
"When it did happen, I just remember, pandemonium, it was all-out craziness," she said.
At the Wailana Coffee House in downtown Honolulu, however, Hurricane Lane didn’t seem so threatening. Locals and tourists belted out “My Heart Will Go On” and “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys until 1 a.m. Thursday.
They said they planned to be there again Friday, when the full force of Lane is expected to arrive.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
