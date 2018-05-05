Hawaii's Kilauea emits toxic gas from new cracks bubbling with lava

Two new cracks in the ground began spewing lava from Kilauea volcano on the island of Hawaii on Saturday morning, and new cracks are emitting toxic gas, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
"The sulfur dioxide gas is very intense" and a "dangerous hazard in the area," said USGS volcano scientist Wendy Stovall.
"This is a continually evolving situation," Stovall said.
The two new cracks raised the number of lava-flowing fissures that have emerged in the Leilani Estates neighborhood to a total of eight since Thursday, Stovall said.
Lava flows have so far destroyed two homes.
The lava activity has been touch-and-go since lava started coming out of the ground in this rural residential area. Only one or two fissures have been erupting with lava at any single time. Earlier Saturday morning, all fissures had ceased emitting lava when suddenly two new cracks formed.
A fissure forms when a crack opens in the ground and sulfur dioxide gas starts to pour out. The crack widens and lengthens, and the plume of the toxic gas becomes more intense, and lava can eventually begin to sputter out.
The first cracks that started erupting with lava on Thursday afternoon reached heights of up to 100 feet. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said that as of Friday afternoon, spatter and lava were accumulating primarily within a few dozen yards from the crack.
While the lava fountains that began emerging Thursday were a dramatic spectacle, there was some cause for optimism, because in general, the most damaging lava flows are often preceded by even higher geysers of lava.
"Even though it sounds like it's really high, it's not high for an opening phase for a more voluminous and dynamic, long-lived eruption," Stovall said Friday. "What we don't know is whether there is more magma that's going to come into that system. There's some signal there is more magma in there. But the latest data hasn't told us yet whether magma is moving into" an underground area of the eastern flank of the volcano under which Leilani Estates lies.
The volcanic instability at Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes and Hawaii Island's youngest, began on Monday underneath the eastern flank of the volcano, an area known as the East Rift Zone.
It was the collapse of a lava-filled crater in the East Rift Zone on Monday that set off this week's eruption. The contents of the crater seeped into a network of underground channels and flowed downhill — and on Thursday started gushing out of cracks that had opened in Leilani Estates, which is home to about 1,500 people.
The movement of magma under the surface in recent days triggered on Friday a magnitude 6.9 earthquake as pressure built up, causing an earthquake fault to move. The fault plane that moved is the boundary between the ancient sea floor and Kilauea.
There have been more than 800 earthquakes in the Kilauea volcano region in the past seven days.
Evacuation orders remain in places for all residents of Leilani Estates and a neighboring community of Lanipuna Gardens. Officials warned that the high levels of toxic gas are especially dangerous to the elderly, young and people with weak respiratory systems, and said rescuers may not be able to come to the aid of residents who refuse to evacuate.
Hawaii tourism officials emphasized that the volcano threat was limited to a remote region of eastern Hawaii Island, and no flights to any airports in the state are being affected.
"The closest resort areas, in Kona and the Kohala Coast on the island of Hawaii's west side, are more than 100 miles away from where the lava flow is occurring and shielded by the massive mountains of Maunakea and Maunaloa. Resort areas located on Oahu and Kauai, and in Maui County, are located hundreds of miles from Kilauea volcano," said a statement by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.