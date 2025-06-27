What to know about prisoners crafting clemency petitions to capture Trump’s attention

Clemency has come early and often in President Trump’s second term, prompting nearly 10,000 convicts to request pardons or commutations of their prison sentences.

Trump has been criticized for wiping away convictions of political allies, former Republican officeholders and hundreds of people charged in the Capitol riot.

In issuing such pardons and commutations, Trump has largely cast aside a process that historically has been overseen by nonpolitical personnel at the Justice Department who spent their days poring over clemency applications — thick packets filled with character references attesting to applicants’ atonement and good deeds. Only those meeting strict criteria were then passed along to the White House.

That approach has given prisoners like Chad Scott, a disgraced federal agent serving a 13-year sentence for corruption, hope at earning clemency by tailoring petitions to capture Trump’s attention. Scott claimed, for example, that both he and the Republican president were victims of “political persecution.” The former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent also noted that he and the president have survived gunshot wounds to the ear.

Here are some key things to know about how Trump’s approach is changing the world of clemency:

Trump’s approach to clemency has upended norms

Legal experts say the flurry of petitions has been sparked by Trump’s frequent grants of clemency since retaking office in January.

The president has pardoned or commuted the sentences of more than 1,600 people. Many of those granted mercy have been the president’s political allies, campaign donors and fraudsters who claimed they were victims of a “weaponized” Justice Department. Among those receiving clemency are a pair of reality TV stars, a straw donor who gave $900,000 to Trump’s first inaugural committee and a Virginia sheriff sentenced to 10 years for deputizing several businessmen in exchange for cash payments.

It’s just part of the way the president has upended how clemency is handled. In the past, career Justice Department lawyers weighed remorse, the severity of the crime and the amount of time a prisoner has already served. Then they passed along recommendations to the White House.

The process at the Justice Department is being overseen by a vocal Trump supporter: The president tapped Ed Martin Jr. to be the Justice Department’s pardon attorney. Martin is a former defense lawyer who represented Jan. 6, 2021, rioters and promoted false claims that the 2020 election had been stolen by Democrats.

That approach — and Trump’s flurry of clemency grants — has created “a free-for-all” for those seeking pardons and commutations, said Liz Oyer, the Justice Department’s former pardon attorney, who was fired in March. “The traditional process and practices,” she told the Associated Press, “all seem to have fallen by the wayside.”

Convicts believe Trump might hear them out

Optimism behind bars has never been higher, says Eric Sanchez Chaparro, a prisoner seeking a commutation for a drug and weapons conviction that carried a 19-year sentence.

“In many ways I feel like he has the same point of view that we’ve got,” Chaparro told the AP, noting both he and the president were convicted felons. Trump was convicted last year on New York state charges of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to a porn star.

Jonathan E. Woods, an early Trump supporter and former Arkansas state senator, is seeking a commutation of his 18-year sentence for a bribery conviction.

“President Trump is viewed as someone as having a big heart, nonjudgmental and someone who has been put through hell by a very imperfect legal system,” Woods wrote to the AP. “Inmates view him as someone who will listen to them in hopes of going home early to their loves ones.”

Scott, the former DEA agent, raises and trains service and therapy dogs behind bars in Kentucky. He named one of his most recent canines, a Labradane, Trump.

The White House says Trump is acting ‘reasonably’ and righting ‘many wrongs’

Trump is hardly the first president to generate controversy over how he handled such powers. President Biden, a Democrat, prompted bipartisan outrage in December when he pardoned his son Hunter, sparing him a possible prison sentence for felony gun and tax convictions.

Biden also was sharply criticized — mainly by Republicans — for issuing preemptive pardons to protect lawmakers, former officials and his family members from what he described as a potentially vindictive Trump administration.

Administration officials say Trump decides on clemency requests after they’re vetted by the White House Counsel’s Office, the White House pardon supervisor and the Justice Department. Reviewers have been focusing on nonviolent, rehabilitated criminals with compelling references, the officials said.

The White House is also considering petitions from those serving unjustified sentences and what the administration deems “over-prosecution.”

“President Trump doesn’t need lectures from Democrats about his use of pardons, especially from those who supported a president who pardoned his corrupt son, shielded Dr. Fauci from accountability for the millions who suffered under his failed COVID leadership and backed the infamous ‘kids-for-cash’ judge who profited from incarcerating children,” White House spokesperson Harrison Fields said in an email. “President Trump is using his pardon and commutation powers to right many wrongs, acting reasonably and responsibly within his constitutional authority.”

Legal experts see it much differently.

“What these pardons signal — together with everything else — is that all bets are now off,” said Frank Bowman, a legal historian and professor emeritus at the University of Missouri School of Law who’s writing a book on pardons. “It’s a grotesque misuse of constitutional authority of a kind that has never been seen in American history.”

Mustian writes for the Associated Press.