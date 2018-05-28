Hawaii assures travelers it's open for business as erupting volcano makes tourists skittish

Images of the volcanic eruptions have not bothered visitors like Dennis Rogers. "What the viewers see may be the most dramatic images, like the golfers with the huge plume of ash behind them. People may think that it's worse than it is. It's quite a spectacle to see a volcano erupt, with all the lava flowing, but for me I had no concerns because I know the islands," said Rogers, director of communications for the Los Angeles Clippers. He is visiting Maui and Kauai with his wife over the long holiday weekend.