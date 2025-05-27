Rick Derringer, ‘Hang On Sloopy’ and ‘Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo’ rock guitarist, dies at 77

Rock guitarist Rick Derringer “received his wings and passed on this Memorial Day,” his caretaker Tony Wilson announced on Facebook.

Rick Derringer, the guitarist and former McCoys rocker who gained popularity for songs including “Hang On Sloopy” and “Rock And Roll, Hoochie Koo,” and produced albums for a range of artists including Cyndi Lauper and Weird Al Yankovic, has died. He was 77.

The musician, who rose to prominence in the mid-1960s, died Monday in Ormond Beach, Fla., his caretaker Tony Wilson announced on Facebook. Derringer “received his wings and passed on this Memorial Day,” Wilson said, adding that he and Derringer’s wife and collaborator Jenda Derringer were both with the artist at the time of his death. Additional details, including the cause of death, were not revealed.

Before his death, Derringer suffered “several medical issues,” according to his social media pages.

Advertisement

“Derringer’s legacy extends beyond his music, entertaining fans with his signature energy and talent,” Wilson wrote. “His passing leaves a void in the music world, and he will be deeply missed by fans, colleagues, and loved ones.”

Yankovic paid tribute to Derringer on Instagram, writing that Derringer “had an enormous impact on my life, and will be missed greatly.”

The musician, born Aug. 5, 1947, began his music career assembling the McCoys with brother Randy and broke out in his teens with the release of the group’s “Hang On Sloopy.” The song would become a No. 1 hit and give Derringer a taste of stardom at age 16 — let alone during the height of Beatlemania.

Advertisement

“What teenager could ask for more than to have the top record in the world, girls screaming and pulling your clothes off everywhere you go?” he said to The Times in 1993. “It was the perfect time to be a kid and have a hit record. It was like Christmas every day.”

Derringer, who performed with brothers Johnny and Edgar Winter after the “Hang On Sloppy” hype, in 1973 released his debut solo album “All American Boy,” which offered listeners another hit: “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.”

Through the 1970s and 1980s, Derringer turned his focus to performing as a session musician, collaborating with acts including Steely Dan, Todd Rundgren, Kiss and Barbra Streisand. During the ’80s, he also worked with Lauper and toured with Ringo Starr and the All-Starr band.

Advertisement

Derringer worked closely with “Weird Al” Yankovic, producing several albums including the parody singer’s Grammy-winning songs “Eat It” and “Fat,” which spoofed Michael Jackson hits “Beat It” and “Bad,” respectively. He also produced the World Wrestling Federation’s “The Wrestling Album,” which included Hulk Hogan’s theme song “Real American.”

“But people haven’t looked at that in the most positive light. They look at novelty records and put a negative connotation on it for some reason. But we made great records together — we won two Grammys,” he told The Times of his work with Yankovic, before noting “it really wasn’t helping my career.”

He added: “A couple years ago, I figured I was working so much on other people’s records that I was ignoring my own career, basically. I decided it was time to go out and do my own songs again.”

He continued to release and tour, including with Starr from 2011 to 2014, through the aughts and into the 2010s. In 2023, Derringer and his wife Jenda Derringer released their eight-track album “Rock the Yacht.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.