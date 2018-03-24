7 months after Hurricane Harvey, Houston flood-control projects' fate unclear

Big projects that area officials are eyeing include building a third reservoir for the area, at a cost of about $500 million. They also want to complete the excavation and widening of six local bayous, a $1.3-billion project, part of which has proceeded in fits and starts over more than 20 years due to inconsistent funding. And they want to undertake a project known as the coastal spine, which was first proposed after Hurricane Ike in 2008. That $6-billion to $10-billion project — also called the "Ike Dike" — proposes barriers to protect the area from storm surge coming into Galveston Bay.