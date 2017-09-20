Hurricane Maria slams into Puerto Rico with 155-mph winds, sending thousands to shelters

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday, barreling north across the center of the island with powerful winds and flooding that were expected to destroy homes and leave thousands without power.

Maria arrived with winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph short of Category 5 status, near the southern city of Yabucoa, according to the National Hurricane Center.

First responders were not expected to help right away: officials had said they planned to head indoors when winds reached 50 mph. In Old San Juan, the wind howled, shaking high-rise buildings as it drove white sheets of rain down empty streets.

Maria became the first Category 4 hurricane in nearly 80 years to hit the U.S. territory, home to 3.4 million people. Authorities had urged residents to leave their homes for 500 emergency shelters, and thousands of listened.

"As of 5 a.m. we count 11,229 refugees and 580 pets," the island's governor, Ricardo Rosselló, tweeted. “Communications systems will be interrupted at any time. Keep calm. Be prudent during the impact.”

Migdalia Caratini, a lawyer who lives east of San Juan, rented a room at the Sheraton in Old San Juan to weather the storm. Staff barricaded doors with lumber and sandbags, activated a generator to keep electricity running on the main floor once it went out in the rest of the nine-story building and played hurricane coverage on a big-screen television as owners walked evacuated dogs.

“The big thing is not the wind and the rain — it’s the aftermath,” said Caratini, whose house is near the beach.

She worried about those living in the center of the country, where many homes are wood with metal, zinc roofs that were likely to be ripped apart by the hurricane.

The country has been struggling economically, and leaders had planned to reduce public workers’ hours, shifting money from local to federal coffers, Caratini said. She hopes those changes get suspended, at least immediately after the storm.

“They’re going to have to restructure. Puerto Rico isn’t going to be the same. It’s going to be before Maria and after Maria,” she said.

Others at the hotel had evacuated from other Caribbean islands where they had already survived Hurricane Irma earlier this month.

“This is better than the last one,” said Ken Wild, 63, an archaeologist with the National Parks Service who hid in his hillside basement on the Virgin Island of St. John during Irma only to see the windows blow out. He survived, along with his Doberman, Anabell, and so did his boat.

But he didn’t think the boat would survive Maria, which pummeled the Virgin Islands on Tuesday night.

In Puerto Rico, conditions were expected to worsen Wednesday morning, when the storm's eye wall arrived with its strongest winds on the island's east coast. Storm surges of 6 to 9 feet were expected. That could lead to flash flooding, which Rosselló has said often is the top cause of death following such a storm.

The Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan — which was still housing Hurricane Irma evacuees from other Caribbean islands — was preparing to accept thousands more after Maria.

