Mollie Tibbetts' father praises Iowa Latinos, as GOP uses her death to call for harsher immigration laws

Tibbetts' disappearance during a jog on July 18 drew weeks of media coverage that culminated with the disclosure Aug. 21 that authorities had found her body in a field. Just hours later, they announced that they had arrested Rivera and charged him with first-degree murder, saying that he had confessed to following Tibbetts and led them to her body. They said that Rivera told them he panicked after Tibbetts warned him that she would call the police as he pursued her, and said his memory was blank until he realized he had put her in his trunk. He then dragged her to a field where he left her face up and covered her with corn stalks, officials said. Rivera is being held in jail in lieu of a $5-million cash bond.