Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is set for removal from perch in New Orleans

Gen. Robert E. Lee stood erect, arms crossed defensively over his chest, as workers in masks and protective vests gathered with power tools Friday to oust him from his prominent 133-year perch in the heart of New Orleans.

Just after dawn, a removal crew converged around Lee Circle, a traffic roundabout between the city's bustling central business district and the wealthy Garden District neighborhood of antebellum mansions. Slowly, they prepared to dismantle the 16½-foot bronze statue of the infamous icon of the "Lost Cause of the Confederacy."

The towering sculpture of Lee, dedicated with great fanfare in 1884, was one of the first Confederate monuments erected in the South and the last of four contentious Civil War-related structures slated for removal by the historic Southern city.

“It will be a New Orleans celebration today,” Malcolm Suber, an adjunct professor at Southern University at New Orleans and organizer of Take ’Em Down NOLA, said cheerily Friday morning as he prepared to meet other activists at the landmark to hand out fliers.

“For me, this landmark has always been a symbol of exploitation and oppression and white supremacy,” Suber said. “Today is a sign that we are forcing New Orleans to have a conversation about race and economics and politics that has honestly not happened here in the city before.”

Bitter disputes have erupted on New Orleans streets in recent weeks as the city has proceeded with its deeply contested plan to take down an equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard and a bronze sculpture of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. The Battle of Liberty Place obelisk, a marble monument that celebrates the 1874 uprising of a white supremacist militia against Louisiana’s Reconstruction state government, came down in April.

More than 700 Confederate monuments remain on public property across the nation, with the majority dedicated or built before 1950, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Though public scrutiny of such memorials has intensified since white supremacist Dylann Roof’s June 2015 massacre of nine black churchgoers in Charleston, S.C., the act of removing them is fraught with logistical, legal and ideological hurdles.

New Orleans resolved in 2015 to take down some of the city’s most visible and controversial Confederate monuments, its city council declaring they were “public nuisances” that did not reflect the city’s diversity or full history.

The process was delayed for nearly two years by a succession of lawsuits from historic preservation groups and monument supporters. The original contractor hired by the city backed out after his employees received death threats and his car was set on fire. Workers dismantled the last three monuments in the cover of darkness, protecting themselves with masks and protective vests.

In contrast, the city announced the removal of the fourth statue, of Lee, in advance, with Mayor Mitch Landrieu planning an afternoon address at a nearby historic building.

Throughout the years, the Lee monument has served as a focal point for Civil War reunions and a host of civic celebrations. In 1891, it was a gathering spot for the mob responsible for the largest mass lynching in American history: the killing of 11 Italian American men for their alleged role in the murder of the city’s police chief, David Hennessy.

The ultimate fate of the Jim Crow-era sculptures is uncertain. The city has stated the monuments will remain in storage until officials find a museum or facility where they can be displayed in “proper” context.

On Thursday, Landrieu’s office said in a statement that it had received offers from public and private institutions to take individual monuments and would solicit proposals only from governmental entities and nonprofit groups.

Meanwhile, questions linger about how New Orleans and other Southern cities will go on to memorialize the Civil War and the historic legacy of slavery.

According to the city, Lee's statue will be replaced by a water feature and public art, while a U.S. flag will be placed at the site of the Davis statue. The City Park Improvement Assn. will help decide what replaces the Beauregard statue.

New Orleans’ removal of the monuments has prompted Louisiana lawmakers to work to enact a law that would make it harder for cities to take down Confederate monuments from public property. Four Southern states — South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee — have passed similar preservation acts that block local municipalities from removing or altering historic war monuments.

On Monday, members of Louisiana’s Legislative Black Caucus walked out as the state’s Republican-dominated House passed a bill that would ban the removal of public military memorials. The next day, they said the bill revealed a “deep -rooted belief in white supremacy.”

Despite the tension between city and state officials, there are some glimmers of future collaboration. Louisiana’s Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser this week reached out to Landrieu to ask the city to work with his office to find a location “befitting” the statues.

Activists with Take ’Em Down NOLA say they now plan to push the City Council to pass an ordinance stating the city should have no buildings, statues or street or school names that reflect negative values of racism and white supremacy.

The next big fight, Suber said, will be to remove an equestrian statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States from 1829 to 1837, from a prominent spot in Jackson Square in the city’s historic French Quarter.

“Millions of tourists have taken photos of that statue without realizing the character of the man,” Suber said, noting the Tennessee native was a major slaveholder and architect of the Trail of Tears. “If Harriet Tubman can replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill, certainly we can do the same? We want to wipe the slate clean.”

