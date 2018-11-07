Bad machines, long lines and polling confusions: What we're hearing about voting problems on election day

The nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline received more than 17,000 calls by early afternoon, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which operates the line. Many of the problems seemed to be a result of precincts overwhelmed with unusually large numbers of voters or aging technology. But complaints also came in about how voter identification laws were being applied in several states, said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee.