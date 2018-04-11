As Trump considers military action on Syria, Pentagon worries it could put Russian soldiers in the crosshairs

Although Trump said Monday that he would make a "major decision" in 24 to 48 hours, the timing of a U.S.-led strike could be delayed by Syria's announcement Tuesday that it will allow international chemical weapons inspectors into the country to investigate Saturday's attack, which left about 50 people dead in the rebel-held town of Duma, as well as by the need for the Pentagon and U.S. allies to get sufficient military forces in place.