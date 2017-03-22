From the Internet to Trump's Twitter feed, how a phony conspiracy theory caught fire

When Michael Flynn, President Trump’s short-lived national security advisor, resigned last month, Mark Levin was outraged.

Not because Flynn had falsely denied speaking with the Russian ambassador about U.S. sanctions before Trump took office. Rather, the conservative talk radio host was furious that U.S. surveillance had picked up Flynn’s venture into freelance diplomacy.

“How many phone calls of Donald Trump, if any, have been intercepted by the administration and recorded by the Obama administration?” Levin demanded on his program, which reaches millions nationwide. “This, ladies and gentlemen, is the real scandal.”

With that, what began as rumors and unverified accounts percolating through right-wing media coalesced into a wild conspiracy theory adopted by a president with an itchy Twitter finger, a penchant for intrigue and eagerness to embrace information — however sketchy — that reinforces, rather than tests, his beliefs.

Trump’s unfounded claim that President Obama had wiretapped his telephone ricocheted throughout the country, shook Washington and stunned disbelieving U.S. allies. The fallout continues to rattle the embryonic Trump White House.

The president’s own Justice Department, the head of the FBI and the bipartisan leaders of two congressional oversight committees have all said they’ve found no evidence to substantiate the outlandish assertion.

But the president and his chief spokesman, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, have refused to back down, aligning themselves with Levin and others operating in what amounts to a hall of mirrors, where the unproven claims of one media outlet are cited as evidence by another and facts are twisted, misdirected or ignored in the service of political propaganda.

“We’re living in a world in which people are making false assumptions that because something exists in print and is circulating, it has a legitimacy that it otherwise wouldn’t merit,” said Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a communication professor at the University of Pennsylvania who has spent decades studying the intersection of media and politics.

“Someplace along the line,” she said, “we failed to teach some people how to evaluate evidence and how to recognize legitimate versus illegitimate.”

It’s all the more startling when the president of the United States is the one trafficking in falsehoods.

Levin, who began his current show in 2003, is a 59-year-old constitutional lawyer who heads a conservative, nonprofit public-interest law firm in Washington. During the Reagan administration, he served as chief of staff to Atty. Gen. Edwin Meese III.

He first broached his unfounded theory on his program on Feb. 15. He laid out the supposed details on March 2.

Obama and others who backed Clinton, Levin said without evidence, “used the instrumentalities of the federal government intelligence activities to surveil members of the Trump campaign and to put that information out in the public.”

Levin said he had spoken with his “buddy” Andy McCarthy, a former federal prosecutor who had written a column in the conservative National Review suggesting the “media-Democrat complex” was avoiding the story.

The information that Levin read from McCarthy was apparently based on a Nov. 7 report by Louise Mensch, a novelist and former British Parliament member, on Heat Street, a website run by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. Murdoch is a key Trump supporter.

Mensch, citing sources in “the counter-intelligence community,” wrote that the FBI had named Trump in a June 2016 application for a surveillance warrant but was turned down by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. The court secretly reviews applications for warrants related to national security investigations.

A “more narrowly drawn” application was approved in October 2016, Heat Street reported.

No major news organization has verified the Heat Street report, although FBI Director James B. Comey confirmed in congressional testimony Monday that the FBI was investigating whether Trump associates cooperated with Russians accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

On his March 2 show, which originates on New York’s WABC, Levin told listeners that in order to obtain a surveillance warrant from the intelligence court, the government must show probable cause that the target is an agent of a foreign regime.

“The incredible scandal here is the Obama administration was investigating top officials in the Trump campaign, maybe even Trump himself, during the course of the election,” Levin said.

He expressed further outrage at a New York Times report that outgoing Obama administration officials had disseminated information about the Russia investigation throughout the government to ensure the inquiry was not squelched once Trump took office.

“This is a silent coup,” Levin shouted. “Silent, nonviolent coup: That’s what’s going on here.”

The next day, Breitbart — the right-wing tabloid website once led by Stephen K. Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist — devoted a story to Levin’s conspiracy theory. The account, which rehashed Levin’s assertions, said the Obama administration had eavesdropped on the Trump campaign, then relaxed National Security Agency rules “to allow evidence to be shared widely within the government.”

The intent, the March 3 article stated, was “ensuring that the information, including the conversations of private citizens, would be leaked to the media.”

The piece circulated in the White House before Trump’s tweet storm the following morning and, according to CNN, “infuriated” the president.

The predawn rat-a-tat of accusations added up to an unprecedented attack by a president on his predecessor. “This is Nixon/Watergate,” Trump tweeted, invoking one of the worst scandals in American political history.