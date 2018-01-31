Four months after Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico struggles with lack of electricity, food and water

The agency has also pointed to key infrastructure improvements as a sign that Puerto Rico was getting back on track. According to the latest U.S. government data, electricity has been restored to 65.4% of the island, 86% of residents have potable water, 96% of the island has cellphone service, 84.3% of gas stations are operating, and at least 23,455 blue roofs, which FEMA describes as "a temporary covering of blue plastic sheeting to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made," have been installed.