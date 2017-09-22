Puerto Rico's power grid 'destroyed' by Hurricane Maria, leaving millions cut off

As Hurricane Maria continued to cross the Caribbean on Friday, officials in Puerto Rico took stock of the deadly toll the historic storm left in its wake: nearly half of the storm’s total death toll of 32.

At least 15 people were killed in Puerto Rico, according to El Nuevo Día‏ newspaper, including eight drowned just west of San Juan and several buried in a landslide farther west in Utuado. Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello told CNN he had reports of at least 13 storm fatalities.

“We have a lot of flooding,” he said, calling the hurricane “a major disaster here in Puerto Rico.”

Rossello said about 700 people have been rescued from floodwaters and communication was difficult with the southeastern part of the island of 3.4 million. Officials imposed an overnight curfew through Saturday.

Planes were expected to survey remote areas of the island on Friday. With most radio, television and cellphone towers down, Rossello said it was difficult to gauge the damage.

President Trump told reporters the island had been “totally obliterated” and that he planned to visit.

Before the storm hit here, it had already killed 14 on the island of Dominica, population 71,000. Two more were killed on the island of Guadeloupe, one in the U.S. Virgin Islands.The death toll in Puerto Rico is expected to increase when searches resume Friday.

It already includes eight people who drowned in Toa Baja, about 20 miles west of San Juan, Mayor Bernardo Márquez told El Nuevo Día. Three elderly, bedridden sisters were also killed by a mudslide in the mountain town of Utuado, El Nuevo Día said, citing relatives and the mayor.

San Juan’s airport was expected to open Friday, but many other businesses remained shuttered. Roads were blocked by flooding and downed trees. Whole blocks were still submerged. The island was already facing an economic crisis before the storm, and many victims expected the recovery to be slow, especially the electrical grid.

Ricardo Ramos, director of government-owned Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, told CNN the island’s electrical infrastructure had been “destroyed” and will take months to restore. U.S. utility crews from the mainland were headed to Puerto Rico to help restore power. The U.S. military sent staff and aircraft to assist with search and rescue.

More than 95% of the island’s wireless cell sites were not working, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, more than three-quarters of cell sites are out of service.

Maria skirted the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Croix, cutting electricity and cell phone service. About 600 people took cover in emergency shelters and the government imposed a curfew, Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp said.

Mapp said the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital and Medical Center in St. Croix had been breached, and patients were being evacuated to the U.S. mainland. He praised residents for sheltering ahead of the storm.

“Given the amount of roofs blown off and scattered debris, you hunkered down and you hunkered down well,” he said.

“It’s going to be a long road to recovery,” Mapp said during a Thursday briefing.

Maria was still a Category 3 hurricane Friday, its remnants expected to bring as much as 40 inches of rain to Puerto Rico, where an island-wide flash flood watch remained in effect Friday.

With winds of up to 125 mph, the hurricane was traveling northeast of Grand Turk Island in the Turks and Caicos early Friday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was forecast to bring storm surges of up to 12 feet to the southeastern Bahamas as well as the Turks and Caicos, where eight to 16 inches of rain was expected, which could cause flash floods and mudslides. The storm is forecast to gradually weaken during the next two days as it heads north in the Atlantic, the hurricane center said.

The hurricane’s swells were expected to impact the southeastern U.S. coast Friday, the hurricane center said, and could cause dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents along the coast for several days.

It has been an active hurricane season. Hurricane Irma, a record-breaking powerful storm, killed at least 84 people in the Caribbean and the U.S., and arrived on the heels of Hurricane Harvey, which killed more than 80 people in Texas last month.

CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico on Wednesday, its powerful winds carving holes in the walls of 300-year-old homes, flooding neighborhoods, sucking metal roofs off buildings, downing 100-year-old trees and leaving the entire island without power. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico on Wednesday, its powerful winds carving holes in the walls of 300-year-old homes, flooding neighborhoods, sucking metal roofs off buildings, downing 100-year-old trees and leaving the entire island without power. CAPTION A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, crumbling buildings and sending thousands of people in Mexico City fleeing into the streets screaming. A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico on Tuesday, crumbling buildings and sending thousands of people in Mexico City fleeing into the streets screaming. CAPTION Many in Mexico believed structures that survived the 1985 earthquake were safe. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. The L.A. city attorney's office is going after two homes reportedly known for raucous parties. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Mel Melcon Many in Mexico believed structures that survived the 1985 earthquake were safe. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. The L.A. city attorney's office is going after two homes reportedly known for raucous parties. Credits: Getty / KTLA / Mel Melcon CAPTION More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib More than 100 people are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. President Trump caused a stir in his first speech to the United Nations. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Ref Rodriguez is stepping down as Los Angeles Unified school board president. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Getty / KTLA / Francine Orr / Allen J. Schaben / Al Seib

molly.hennessy-fiske@latimes.com

Twitter: @mollyhf