Roy Moore files lawsuit to block Alabama Senate result

Just hours before Doug Jones was to be confirmed Thursday as the first Democratic winner of an Alabama U.S. Senate seat in 25 years, Roy Moore, his controversial Republican opponent, filed a legal complaint urging officials to delay certification, alleging “systematic election fraud.”

Attorneys for Moore and his campaign filed the legal challenge late Wednesday night in the Circuit Court of Montgomery, calling for the certification to be halted until officials had conducted a “thorough investigation of potential election fraud” that “improperly altered the outcome of this election.”

Alabama’s election board was scheduled to certify Jones’ victory at 1 p.m. CST, and the secretary of state’s office said Thursday morning that there were no plans to delay the process.

“There have not been any issues at this time that have been reported and determined to be verified as fraud,” said John Bennett, communications director for Secretary of State John Merrill.

Moore, 70, the defiant former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, has refused to concede since Jones defeated him by more than 20,000 votes in a Dec. 12 special election.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone,” Moore said in a statement released Wednesday night. “We call on Secretary of State Merrill to delay certification until there is a thorough investigation of what three independent election experts agree took place: election fraud sufficient to overturn the outcome of the election.”

In the 80-page complaint filed in state court, Moore’s attorneys urged the court to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the certification, as well as an order directing state officials to set a new special election.

On Thursday morning, an attorney for Jones filed a motion to dismiss Moore’s complaint on the grounds that “there is a lack of subject matter jurisdiction; [the complaint] fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted; and/or [it] has no basis in the law.”

In a statement, a spokesman for the Jones transition team urged Moore to bow out of the race.

"This desperate attempt by Roy Moore to subvert the will of the people will not succeed," said Sam Coleman. "The election is over, it's time to move on."

In the complaint, Moore’s attorneys maintain that he will “suffer irreparable harm” if the election results are certified “without preserving and investigating all the evidence of potential fraud.” He would be denied “his full right as a candidate to a fair election,” they argue.

Merrill, a Republican, maintains his office has found no evidence of voter fraud. Last week, he issued a statement noting that his office had discounted one widely publicized report of potential voter fraud — a viral video in which a male voter claimed in a local news broadcast that he and others had come “all the way from different parts of the country” to vote and canvass for Jones.

“The Alabama Secretary of State's Office was able to identify the young man who was anonymously featured on the news broadcast,” Merrill said in a statement. “After additional research was conducted, it was determined that this young man has lived and worked in Alabama for more than one year and is currently a registered voter in this state.”

But Moore’s attorneys argue in the complaint that Merrill’s investigation was not transparent.

They also list a series of election “anomalies,” claiming there were an unusual number of out-of-state driver’s licenses used as voter identification (allowed in Alabama so long as the name matches that of a registered voter), and providing an affidavit from a poll worker in Montgomery County who said she saw a high number of out-of-state licenses from Georgia and North Carolina.

They also state that high Democratic turnout in some precincts of Jefferson County — Alabama’s most populated county and a Democratic stronghold — resulted in an “implausible, unexplained 35 percent drop” in votes for Moore “relative to the vote share of Republican Party straight-line votes.”

Though Alabama has long been a solid Republican state, many moderate Republicans are wary of Moore, a contentious Republican who has stated that homosexuality should be outlawed and Muslims should be barred from Congress. He was twice ousted from his position as chief justice for violating court orders — first in 2003, for insisting on placing a biblically inspired monument in the state Judicial Building and then in 2016, for refusing to recognize same-sex marriage.

After defeating Republican incumbent Sen. Luther Strange in the primary, Moore’s campaign faltered after multiple women stepped forward to accuse him of pursuing them when he was in his 30s and they were in their teens.

Just a few days after the election, Moore wrote an email to supporters, declaring “this battle is NOT OVER!” and urging them to donate to an “election integrity fund”

In a post-election video statement posted two weeks ago, Moore claimed “immorality sweeps our land,” and he railed against abortion and same-sex marriage.

“We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization, and our religion and to set free a suffering humanity,” he said. “Today, we no longer recognize the universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty. Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Ahead of Jones’ certification, Moore urged Alabamians “who care about voter integrity” to call Merrill, as well as Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and state Atty. Gen. Steve Marshall, to ask for certification to be delayed and evidence be preserved until an investigation is conducted.

CAPTION Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. CAPTION Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. CAPTION Officials have issued no-burn alerts banning the use of wood fireplaces. Officials have issued no-burn alerts banning the use of wood fireplaces. CAPTION Earlier this year, the air board issued a new advisory that emphasizes design rather than distance, recommending anti-pollution features such as air filters, sound walls and thick vegetation as “promising strategies” to reduce the health risks from freeways. Earlier this year, the air board issued a new advisory that emphasizes design rather than distance, recommending anti-pollution features such as air filters, sound walls and thick vegetation as “promising strategies” to reduce the health risks from freeways. CAPTION Many other creatures have emerged from the woods since the Thomas fire began ravaging forests above Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Many other creatures have emerged from the woods since the Thomas fire began ravaging forests above Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. CAPTION A Los Angeles psychologist claims to have left a festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin. A Los Angeles psychologist claims to have left a festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin.

UPDATES:

9:30 a.m.: This article was updated throughout with staff reporting.

This article was originally published at 4:35 a.m.