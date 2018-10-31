Border Patrol prepares ahead of U.S. troops arrival, migrant caravan

In addition to the caravan, similar small groups are expected in coming weeks. The challenge will be processing them en masse. In the Rio Grande Valley, agents have space to temporarily house 3,400 immigrants at nine stations and a massive central processing center. On Tuesday night, they already held about 3,000, and were working with immigration officials to process people more quickly. Due to a lack of longer term detention space, which is run by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, many families would be released with ankle monitor and notices to appear in immigration court, Ortiz said.