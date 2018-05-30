Trump's 'zero tolerance' at U.S.-Mexico border is filling child shelters

Last week, Health and Human Services drew criticism after reports that 1,475 of the children they placed last year were "missing,” according to a phone survey 30 days later. Trump administration officials responded by announcing an agreement by Health and Human Services to give the Department of Homeland Security access to information about sponsors they’re still vetting, and to improve the process, fingerprinting parents who attempt to claim children. Homeland Security officials said the new coordination will better protect migrant children, but some migrant advocates worry it could deter families from claiming children.