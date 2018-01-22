U.S. government shutdown leaves many confused about jobs, services at start of workweek

Pamela Gillis Gilbertz woke up Monday morning wondering when she would be able to go back to work or whether she would receive her paycheck on Friday.

The health communications specialist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta tried to log on to her office computer system from home to read her furlough letter, but her network login did not work.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty,” Gilbertz said as Congress struggled to make headway in ending the U.S. government shutdown. “If you are suddenly and unexpectedly not going to be paid, it’s an extreme hardship to figure out how to pay your bills and feed your family.”

Late Sunday, the Senate adjourned for the night without a deal. The majority leader, Mitch McConnell, delayed a vote on a stopgap spending bill until noon Monday.

Senate leaders on Monday said they had reached an agreement to end the three-day government shutdown by passing a stopgap spending bill and committing to tackle the issue of immigration before the next deadline.

The Senate was scheduled to vote on the bill, which would extend government funding until Feb. 8.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees face the prospect of unpaid furloughs after funding for the government expired at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Only federal workers whose work is deemed “essential,” such as air traffic controllers, active-duty military personnel, border patrol agents and U.S. attorneys, will remain working — and for now they will not be paid.

Millions of Americans are likely to be inconvenienced as federal agencies roll back their non-essential services. Passport and visa applications will go unprocessed. The Internal Revenue Service will stop issuing tax refunds and conducting audits. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will suspend the majority of routine workplace safety inspections.

About 1.3 million active-duty military personnel have remained working since the shutdown began.

“We will continue to execute daily operations around the world – ships and submarines will remain at sea, our aircraft will continue to fly and our warfighters will continue to pursue terrorists throughout the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia,” Defense Secretary Jim Mattis wrote in a memo posted on the Defense Department website.

“You have my personal commitment that the Department’s leadership will do our best to mitigate the impacts of the disruptions and any financial burdens to you and your families,” he assured military personnel.

After word spread over the weekend that the Armed Forces Network, which provides television to troops serving at bases overseas and on ships, would shut off all channels during the shutdown, the Pentagon reversed course Sunday and announced it would keep two of the network’s eight channels running.

At government agencies across the country, federal employees who faced the prospect of working without pay scrambled Monday to figure out their new schedules.

“Employees are confused, angry and wondering what’s going on,” said Amad Ali, a claims specialist with the Social Security Administration in New Albany, Ind., who planned to show up for work Monday, not knowing when he will receive his next paycheck or what duties he can perform.

“There’s going to be a lot of questions,” said Ali, who is one of 53,000 Social Security workers expected to work without pay. “What are we supposed to be doing? How are we going to do it? Are we going to get paid?”

Ali, who also serves as executive vice president of a local American Federation of Government Employees that represents Social Security employees in 26 offices across Indiana, said some of his colleagues may have the option to not go to work during the furlough, but they would have to sign a waiver saying that they know they may not get reimbursed.

“A lot of folks don’t want to risk it, so they go in and they’re working for nothing,” he said.

Ali, who helps people file for their disabilities and retirement, said he would not be permitted to perform some of his regular duties, such as assisting people who come in to get benefit verifications.

“There’s a lack of predictability that’s very unsettling for a lot of people,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s a disservice to federal workers and the public that we serve.”

Some federal agencies will not be affected. Postal workers are still processing packages and delivering as the U.S. Postal Service is funded through the sale of its products and services. Workers for the Environmental Protection Agency will follow their normal schedule, at least through this week. Federal courts, including the Supreme Court, can remain open for about three weeks by using court fee balances and other funds.

At the CDC, the nation’s leading public health institute, about 63% of employees, or 8,500 people, will be furloughed.

In a contingency staffing plan, the Department of Health and Human Services said the center would continue to respond to urgent disease outbreaks, including influenza. Workers would continue to collect data being reported by states and hospitals and share critical information needed for state and local health authorities to monitor and prevent the disease.

Even before the workweek started, the shutdown’s impact could already be glimpsed at national parks across the nation.

In New York, swarms of tourists descended on Battery Park in Manhattan over the weekend with tickets to ride a ferry to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island only to find signs announcing their closure.

On Sunday, state and federal officials reached a deal to reopen the landmark site on Monday morning, with the state spending $65,000 a day to fund National Park Service personnel and costs of operations. For Gov. Andrew Cuomo, it was an investment – the tourist revenue pays far more than what it costs to open the site.