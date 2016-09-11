School bus driver killed, others injured in crash at Denver airport

A school bus driver was killed Sunday and several others were seriously injured after the bus veered off a roadway at Denver International Airport and crashed into a concrete pillar, police said.

The female driver died at the scene, police spokesman John White said. Her name and age have not been released.

The crash of the Adams 12 Five Star Schools district bus took place at 4:08 p.m., airport spokesman Heath Montgomery said.

The driver circled back to the airport and crashed into the pillar after she picked up members of the Legacy High School football team, police said. She had picked up 28 students and four adults, airport spokeswoman Stacy Stegman told the Denver Post.

Police do not know why she circled back to the airport Sunday afternoon, White said. Three school buses were leaving the airport, police said.

An estimated 17 to 20 passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, authorities said. Officials at Denver Health told KUSA-TV that they had five patients: two were in critical condition, two were in serious condition and one was in fair condition.

The Denver Post reported that uninjured students gathered with parents Sunday evening inside the airport. Police were interviewing the football players about the crash.

Legacy High School is in Broomfield, Colo. and is part of Adams 12 Five Star Schools. The Denver Post reported that the football team from Legacy played Chino High School on Friday night in California.

An official with Denver International Airport tweeted that all passenger pickups were taking place on Terminal West because of the crash on the east terminal.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools is a public district that serves suburbs north of Denver.

ALSO

Their young world crumbled. Now the children of 9/11 look back

Community college football player arrested after punching game official in the head, officials say

Clinton health incident at Sept. 11 commemoration caps a rough week and gives fuel to critics