California

1 dead, 32 hospitalized in fiery crash between tour bus and SUV in Hacienda Heights

By Rosanna XiaStaff Writer 

One person died and 32 were hospitalized on Mother’s Day morning after a fiery crash between a tour bus and an SUV on the 60 Freeway.

Authorities were dispatched to Hacienda Heights at 5:07 a.m. When they got to the scene, the SUV was already engulfed in flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Flames did not spread to the bus, officials said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and 32 people were transported to the hospital, with at least two in critical condition.

Three lanes on the westbound 60 freeway west of Azusa Avenue will be closed for an unknown duration as the investigation continues, according to the California Highway Patrol.

