Three unaccounted for after explosion and building collapse at Minneapolis school

Fire officials said three people were unaccounted for after an explosion and partial building collapse at a Minneapolis school.

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially tweeted that one fatality was reported in Wednesday's collapse at Minnehaha Academy. But fire officials haven't been able to confirm that report, and Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said the department was backing off that statement.

Tyner said three people were rescued from the building's roof. He said crews were searching for others who might be trapped in the rubble, including the three people who were unaccounted for. He didn't immediately know whether the missing were adults or children.

He said it appeared the explosion might have been caused by a ruptured gas line, but an investigation was ongoing.

Minnehaha Academy is a Christian college preparatory school, serving students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

