Advertisement
World & Nation

One person still feared missing after explosion brings down Paris building

French soldier in cordoned-off area of Paris street
A French soldier secures the area near a Paris building that was brought down by a large explosion Wednesday.
(Christophe Ena / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
PARIS — 

French rescue workers searched Thursday for a person feared missing after a powerful blast brought down a building on Paris’ Left Bank, injuring more than 30 people, four of them critically.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of Wednesday’s explosion. A possible gas leak was one of the potential causes under investigation.

The blast near the historic Val de Grace military hospital in Paris’ 5th arrondissement, or district, crumpled the facade of a building that held a private academy of design and arts.

Advertisement

Some of the four critically injured people suffered severe burns, French Health Minister François Braun said.

TOPSHOT - The steeple and spire of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames in central Paris on April 15, 2019. - A huge fire swept through the roof of the famed Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, sending flames and huge clouds of grey smoke billowing into the sky. The flames and smoke plumed from the spire and roof of the gothic cathedral, visited by millions of people a year. A spokesman for the cathedral told AFP that the wooden structure supporting the roof was being gutted by the blaze. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

World & Nation

Notre Dame cathedral’s iconic spire fell in flames. Now it is set to rise again

One of the most complex phases of the reconstruction of fire-ravaged Notre Dame de Paris is underway: the rebuilding of the cathedral’s famous spire.

One person who was feared missing has been found. Police said efforts were continuing to find another person still feared missing.

With more than 2 million people densely packed within the city limits and historic — sometimes aging — infrastructure, Paris is no stranger to gas explosions. A January 2019 blast in the 9th arrondissement killed four people and left dozens injured.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement