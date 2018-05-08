Advertisement

4 women accuse New York attorney general of physical abuse

By
May 07, 2018 | 5:10 PM
| New York City
Four women allege New York Atty. Gen. Eric Schneiderman, shown April 3, physically abused them. (Mary Altaffer / AP Photo)

Four women who have had romantic relationships with New York's attorney general have accused him of physically abusing them.

Two of the women spoke on the record to the New Yorker, which published their claims against Atty. Gen. Eric Schneiderman on Monday.

Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam say Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.

Selvaratnam says the Democrat warned her he could have her followed or have her phones tapped. Both say he threatened to kill them if they broke up with him.

A Schneiderman spokesman says he never made any threats. In a statement, Schneiderman says he engaged in "role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," but did not assault anyone.

The Associated Press is identifying the two women who spoke to the New Yorker because they agreed to tell their stories publicly.

