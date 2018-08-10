Tennessee executes killer with controversial drug that Justice Sotomayor said could inflict 'torturous pain'

In perhaps the most high-profile case, an inmate in Oklahoma grimaced and kicked during his 2014 lethal injection involving the drug. Authorities called off the execution, but he died not long after. A state investigation later blamed problems with the IV insertion. That same year, an Arizona execution using the sedative lasted for nearly two hours. Another execution that year in Ohio saw the inmate writhe and gasp for air and, in 2016, witnesses to an execution in Alabama said the inmate there coughed and heaved.