Multiple people struck by car in Times Square

A driver plowed into a crowd of pedestrians at New York’s Times Square on Thursday, injuring at least 13 people, two of them critically, officials said.

Police said early indications were that the crash was not terror related, but federal investigators were probing the issue in what they said was a “precaution.”

The driver, who was reported to be a 26-year-old man from the Bronx, tried to run away after the car flipped over, but was apprehended by police. The car appeared to be a compact model.

The arrested man, whose name was not released, was said to be a Hispanic male with a history of past offenses for driving under the influence.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

