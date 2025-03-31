Advertisement
California

Lamborghini driver flees after fatal hit-and-run crash in Hancock Park

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash involving a Lamborghini and an SUV in Los Angeles. The driver of the Lamborghini fled the accident scene.
By Anthony Solorzano

Los Angeles police are looking for the driver of a Lamborghini involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Hancock Park on Monday morning.

The Lamborghini was traveling northbound on Highland Avenue when it struck an SUV near 1st Street. The crash was reported before 1:30 a.m.

The wreck left the vehicles mangled in the road with one resting slightly on top of a boulder with its rear and passenger side crumpled.

Two people were taken to the hospital where one was listed in critical condition and the second person — described as a woman in her 30s — was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the exotic sports car fled the scene and is still outstanding. No description of the driver was immediately available.

Anthony Solorzano

Anthony Solorzano is a spring intern at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers breaking news as part of its Fast Break team. He writes two newsletters: “Through the Grove,” which explores the culture and politics of his hometown, Pomona, and “Pseudo Pop,” highlighting social commentary through the lens of film and television shows. His bylines can be found in LA Taco and multiple Southern California Newsgroup publications. He earned a master’s degree in creative writing from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

