Lamborghini driver flees after fatal hit-and-run crash in Hancock Park
Los Angeles police are looking for the driver of a Lamborghini involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Hancock Park on Monday morning.
The Lamborghini was traveling northbound on Highland Avenue when it struck an SUV near 1st Street. The crash was reported before 1:30 a.m.
The wreck left the vehicles mangled in the road with one resting slightly on top of a boulder with its rear and passenger side crumpled.
Two people were taken to the hospital where one was listed in critical condition and the second person — described as a woman in her 30s — was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver of the exotic sports car fled the scene and is still outstanding. No description of the driver was immediately available.
