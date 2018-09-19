'Shut up and step up.' This senator's message to men in the wake of the Kavanaugh accusation

Speaking alongside fellow Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, and Patty Murray of Washington, Hirono harshly criticized the way Republicans are dealing with Ford's accusation. "I expect all of the enlightened men in our country, cause there must be millions of men out there who are enlightened who also will rise up to say we cannot continue the victimization and the smearing of someone like Dr. Ford," Hirono said. "And you know what, she is under no obligation to participate in the Republican efforts to sweep this whole thing under the rug, to continue this nomination on the fast track and to participate in a smear campaign and basically a railroad job. This is what they did to Anita Hill."