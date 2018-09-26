Who is Rachel Mitchell, the Arizona prosecutor chosen to question Kavanaugh and his accuser?

For prosecutors, the stakes were high. Two years earlier, an investigation by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office had found enough evidence to bring criminal charges against six priests in the Phoenix diocese of the Roman Catholic Church. But most had opted to take plea deals, allowing them to avoid the public spectacle of a potentially messy trial. Two had fled the country. And former Bishop Thomas O'Brien had received immunity from prosecution by admitting that the Phoenix Diocese had known that multiple priests within the diocese had been accused of sexually abusing children, and had quietly transferred them to other parts of the country and the state.