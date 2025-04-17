The former law firm of Second Lady Usha Vance, which calls itself proudly progressive, has gone to court to fight President Trump’s efforts to bludgeon his legal foes into submission.

Lawfare makes for strange bedfellows.

As part of his tightening grip on power, and his assault on 200-plus years of checks and balances, President Trump has bludgeoned some of the nation’s leading law firms into shameful submission, extracting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of free legal work for his pet causes.

More significantly, the vengeful felon-in-chief has sent a clear-cut message: Oppose his heedless, plainly unconstitutional actions in court — one of the only avenues left to fight Trump’s creeping authoritarianism — and there will be a dear price to pay.

Given that choice — between principle and profits — many high-powered litigators have collapsed like a cheap umbrella.

Advertisement

But not all.

Last week, the L.A.-based law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson filed a federal court brief denouncing Trump’s targeting of Perkins Coie — which numbered Hillary Clinton among past clients — and other legal firms facing wrongful retribution for, among other things, holding the Jan. 6 rioters to account.

Trump’s actions “pose a grave threat to our system of constitutional governance and to the rule of law itself,” the firm said in its brief. “The looming threat ... is not lost on anyone practicing law in this country today: any controversial representation challenging actions of the current administration (or even causes it disfavors) now brings with it the risk of devastating retaliation.”

Voices Calmes: The case that proves the U.S., under Trump, no longer stands for rule of law The Trump administration’s refusal to ‘facilitate’ the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia is an attack on our most basic expectations of American justice.

The ranks of Munger, Tolles used to include one Usha Vance, who resigned in the summer after her husband, JD, was chosen as Trump’s vice presidential running mate and avenging mini-me.

Advertisement

Small world.

The political views of America’s second lady are something of a well-kept mystery.

Though she clerked for the conservative Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and the even-more conservative Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh before his ascension to the Supreme Court, Vance was a registered Democrat until at least 2014. By signing on with Munger, Tolles, the Yale Law School graduate embraced a firm that describes its corporate culture as “radically progressive.”

Its reputation is no secret. In a 2019 column, the American Lawyer called Munger, Tolles “a top contender in the cool, woke category” — which is about as far removed from the Trump World groove as it gets. Kind of like a drag queen showing up at a MAGA picnic.

It’s impossible to know what’s going on inside Vance’s head as she finds her old law firm so fiercely at odds with her new political peer group. But there was a definite hostage-video vibe to her appearances during the presidential campaign, giving students of body language a speculative field day.

Advertisement

Also worth noting: The second lady’s mom is a UC San Diego provost and big promoter of diversity, equity and inclusion — which Trump regards with the enmity other presidents once reserved for Al Qaeda and the former Soviet Union. Who wouldn’t love to be a fly on the wall when the extended Vance family gets together?

As it happens, the nation’s former second gentleman, as Doug Emhoff was known, is also crossways with his legal firm.

Kamala Harris’ spouse, a longtime entertainment, media and intellectual property attorney in Los Angeles, joined the white-shoe law firm of Willkie Farr & Gallagher after the former vice president left the White House. This month, Willkie Farr caved to Trump’s intimidation campaign, agreeing to provide at least $100 million in pro bono legal work during Trump’s presidency and beyond.

The firm’s services will be dedicated to helping veterans, Gold Star families, law enforcement offices and first responders — all unarguably meritorious individuals deserving of support. Still, blackmail is no way to enlist the firm’s good counsel.

By coincidence, Emhoff spoke to Georgetown Law School students shortly before a preening Trump announced Willkie Farr’s surrender on social media.

Politics Defying courts in deportation cases, Trump risks a tipping point, experts say President Trump’s defiance of court orders in a case involving a resident of Maryland being wrongly deported to a Salvadoran prison has pushed the country to a constitutional tipping point, according to legal experts.

“The rule of law is under attack. Democracy is under attack,” Emhoff said. “And so, all of us lawyers need to do what we can to push back on that. Us lawyers have always been on the front lines, fighting for civil rights, for justice. ... I love being a lawyer, this is what we do: We fight for people. We fight for what’s right.”

Emhoff subsequently made known his unhappiness with the firm’s capitulation, though he’s stopped short of quitting — as some have urged — to protest its bended knee.

Advertisement

“I disagree with the decision that my firm made to settle — I do,” he said at a recent Los Angeles fundraiser for Bet Tzedek, a legal aid organization Emhoff has supported for more than 30 years. “I wanted them to fight a patently unconstitutional potential executive order.

“Our legal system depends on the willingness of institutions — law firms, clients — to stand firm, and stand together,” he went on. “They need to do that in the face of pressure and we need to do it to defend the principles that define our democracy.

“At this very critical moment, I urge my colleagues across the legal profession to remain vigilant, engaged and unafraid to challenge actions that may erode our fundamental rights.”

Emhoff’s summons was a clarion call, crisp and clear.

Would that a certain resident of the vice presidential mansion add her public voice to the fight to preserve the rule of law and protect our imperiled democracy.