Sen. John McCain wins primary contest in Arizona

He's served in the Senate for nearly three decades, but never has John McCain faced a reelection like this year.

The reason? Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, who has been a persistent presence in McCain's bid for another term.

On Tuesday, McCain defeated his main challenger in the Republican primary, Kelli Ward, a former state lawmaker and staunch Trump supporter. Based on initial returns, McCain outpaced Ward by double digits, enough for the Associated Press to call the race.

Throughout the primary, Ward consistently assailed McCain for his "tepid" support of Trump, seeking to exacerbate rifts that have developed over the years between the Arizona senator and the party's base, who for the most part are in lockstep with Trump. The tactic by Ward forced McCain to repeatedly field questions about his views on Trump, leaving little discourse about issues that pertained specifically to Arizona.

The relationship between McCain and Trump has been tense.

In recent weeks, McCain, who has said he will support Trump this fall because he’s the party’s nominee, has condemned the billionaire businessman for his public criticism of a family whose son was killed while serving in Iraq.

And last year, shortly after Trump entered the presidential race, he publicly mocked McCain's military service.

"He’s not a war hero.... He's a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren't captured," Trump said at the time of McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for nearly six years.

McCain, whose state has a growing Latino population, now faces Democratic U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick. She’s assailed McCain for his support of Trump, whose comments about some Mexican immigrants being "rapists" could hurt the longtime senator in the increasingly diverse state.

Still, a recent CNN/ORC poll showed McCain up by 13 percentage points in a head-to-head matchup with Kirkpatrick.

On Wednesday, Trump is set to deliver a major immigration speech in Phoenix. As of Tuesday night, McCain was not expected to attend.